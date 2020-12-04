33 F
Fort Worth
Friday, December 4, 2020
Government US adds Chinese chipmaker, oil giant to security blacklist
Government

US adds Chinese chipmaker, oil giant to security blacklist

By AP News

Trade War tariff 

Other News

Government

US adds Chinese chipmaker, oil giant to security blacklist

AP News -
BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. government has stepped up a feud with Beijing over security by adding China’s biggest processor chip maker and a...
Read more
Commerical

Dallas park to get $10M iconic fountain

FWBP Staff -
Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park announced a $10 million gift will fund construction on a next-generation, interactive “super fountain.” The fountain is funded by a $10...
Read more
Nonprofit

Camp Fire First Texas welcomes new president/CEO

FWBP Staff -
Camp Fire First Texas has selected Lauren Richard to become the next president/CEO of the organization Oct. 12. She will succeed Ann Sheets, who...
Read more
Government

Gov. Greg Abbott tells supporters he’s considering placing law enforcement for central Austin under state control

Patrick Svitek -
In his latest move in a political fight against Austin over police funding, Gov. Greg Abbott says he is considering a proposal to put...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. government has stepped up a feud with Beijing over security by adding China’s biggest processor chip maker and a state-owned oil giant to a blacklist that limits access to American technology and investment.

Thursday’s announcement adds to steps taken by President Donald Trump against China since losing his re-election bid Nov. 3. Political analysts have said Trump was likely to take further action before President-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20.

The Pentagon added four companies including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and China National Offshore Oil Corp. to a list of entities deemed to be part of efforts to modernize the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army. That raises the total number of companies on the blacklist to 35.

SMIC plays a leading role in the ruling party’s effort to reduce reliance on U.S. and other foreign technology by creating Chinese suppliers of processor chips and other components.

China’s government has criticized such restrictions as an abuse of national security arguments to handicap fledgling Chinese competitors in technology and other fields.

That has taken on greater urgency after Washington blocked access to American chips and other technology for telecom equipment giant Huawei Technologies Ltd. and imposed curbs on other Chinese buyers. The White House also has blocked the use of U.S. technology by global vendors to produce chips for Huawei.

CNOOC is the smallest of China’s three main state-owned oil producers.

Political analysts expect little change in policy under Biden due to widespread frustration with China’s trade and human rights records and accusations of spying and technology theft.

The 2.3 million-member PLA is one of the world’s biggest and best-armed militaries. It is spending heavily to develop nuclear submarines, stealth fighters, ballistic missiles and other advanced weapons.

The Pentagon’s first list of 20 companies deemed to be PLA-linked in June included Huawei and video surveillance provider HikVision Digital Technology Co. Both say they never have taken part in military-related research.

Also cited by the Pentagon in earlier lists are state-owned phone carriers China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Ltd. and petrochemical, construction, aerospace, rocketry, shipbuilding and nuclear power equipment companies.

___

U.S. Department of Defense announcement: www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2434513/dod-releases-list-of-additional-companies-in-accordance-with-section-1237-of-fy/

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleDallas park to get $10M iconic fountain

Latest News

Government

Gov. Greg Abbott tells supporters he’s considering placing law enforcement for central Austin under state control

Patrick Svitek -
In his latest move in a political fight against Austin over police funding, Gov. Greg Abbott says he is considering a proposal to put...
Read more
Government

Joaquin Castro loses bid to lead U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee

Abby Livingston -
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro came up short Thursday in his bid to become chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He lost to U.S. Rep....
Read more
Government

Biden, top Democrats swing behind bipartisan virus aid bill

AP News -
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort Wednesday and his top Capitol Hill allies...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth announces plans to purchase Pier 1 Building for City Hall

Robert Francis -
Plans for a new City Hall for Fort Worth have been knocked around for years, maybe even decades. On Dec. 2, city officials announced...
Read more
Government

U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess loses bid for GOP leadership position on key committee

Abby Livingston -
U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Lewisville, conceded his bid to be the Republican leader on the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday. “I want to...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101