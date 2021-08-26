USPS is looking to fill immediate openings

The United States Postal Service has for over more than 245 years delivered information, connected families and friends, and powered the engines of commerce and industry. The Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.

“Right now, we are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond,” USPS said in a news release.

As part of its 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce.

“Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support. The Postal Service offers competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities,” the news release said.

On Friday, Aug. 27, USPS will be hosting job fairs at three mail processing centers in the North Texas area from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Mail Handler Assistant positions at the following locations:

– Fort Worth Processing & Distribution Center 4600 Mark IV Parkway, Fort Worth, TX, 76106 – Dallas Processing & Distribution Center 401 Tom Landry Highway, Dallas, TX, 75260 – Dallas Network Distribution Center 2400 Tom Landry Highway Dallas, TX, 75211 On Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Texas Processing & Distribution Center, 951 W. Bethel Road. Coppell, TX, 75019, for the following positions throughout the DFW metroplex:

City Carrier Assistant

Rural Carrier Associate

Assistant Rural Carrier

Mail Handler Assistant

Postal Support Employee Sales & Service Associate – Postal Support Employee Mail Processing Clerk – Tractor Trailer Operator To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Starting Pay Ranges from $16.87-$23.74, paid bi-weekly. For more information applicants can go to www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement, the news release said.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.