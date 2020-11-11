52.8 F
GOP’s Beth Van Duyne wins Texas congressional district

By AP News

AP News

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Republican Beth Van Duyne has won Texas’ 24th congressional district over Democrat Candace Valenzuela, who also conceded the race Tuesday.

Van Duyne, a former Irving mayor and Trump administration official, was ahead by more than 4,600 votes following last week’s election. She will succeed GOP Rep. Kenny Marchant, one of six Texas Republican congressmen who didn’t seek reelection this year.

Republicans won all those open seats in Texas, dealing a demoralizing blow to Democrats who dumped an avalanche of money into congressional races but didn’t pick up any. They had viewed Marchant’s suburban district as one of their best opportunities after he only narrowly won reelection in 2018.
Valenzuela, a former school board trustee in suburban Dallas, conceded the race hours before The Associated Press declared Van Duyne the winner Tuesday.

Van Duyne drew national attention as Irving mayor over opposing an Islamic tribunal in North Texas and calls to crack down on immigration.
After Trump was elected, she was appointed as a regional administrator in the nation’s housing department.

