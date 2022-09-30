Voters can get free rides to polls for Nov. 8 election

Tarrant County will offer free rides to the polls on public transportation throughout early voting and on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Tarrant County Commissioners agreed to spend up to $20,000 to pay transit service providers to cover the cost of the trips to voting locations. The county has provided this service for major elections since November 2019, including the November 2020 presidential election and the March primaries this year.

“It is important that everyone get out and vote this November,” Tarrant County Precinct Commissioner Roy Brooks said in a statement.

The free ride service will include access for elderly and mobility-impaired individuals.

“Anyone who needs a ride to the polls should take advantage of this service,” Brooks said.

Transit providers participating in the free ride program are Trinity Metro, providing bus service, ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare services and ACCESS paratransit. Other providers are Tarrant County Transportation Services, Northeast Transportation Services and Arlington’s Via and Handitran.

Trinity Metro ZIPZONE services can be booked through a downloadable app or by calling 817-215-8600.

“We always appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Tarrant County Commissioners Court to provide rides for voters,” said Wayne Gensler, Trinity Metro vice president and chief operating officer of bus and paratransit services. “The county’s support voters getting to the polls and we are happy to provide transit for them.

Free rides on ACCESS, Tarrant County Transportation Services, Northeast Transportation Services and Handitran should be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance.

Via’s on-demand service can be scheduled on a downloadable app or by calling 817-459-6777. Use promo code ARNVOTE22F.

The upcoming midterm elections include statewide and local races. Key statewide races include the governor’s race between incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Voters will also choose a new lieutenant governor and attorney general.

The marquee Tarrant County race is the contest between Democrat Deborah Peoples and Republican Tim O’Hare for Tarrant County Judge. The two candidates are vying to replace longtime incumbent Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, who is retiring.

Tarrant County voters will also choose a new district attorney due to the decision of incumbent Sharen Wilson to not seek re-election. The two candidates for the seat are Democrat Tiffany D. Burks and Republican Phil Sorrells.

Also, Tarrant County voters will choose new state representatives, U.S. representatives, judges, and depending on where they live, state senators.

Early voting begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11 (postmarked). The day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct.28 (received).

For more information, visit Tarrant County Elections.