Voters cut property taxes, give retired teachers raises as most constitutional amendments pass

Property tax cuts, a raise for retired teachers and billions in investments in infrastructure, research, tech and energy have been approved by voters Tuesday night.

Voters weighed 14 constitutional amendments on the ballot, but Proposition 13 which would have allowed judges to retire at a later age was rejected, with barely over one-third of Texans voting for it.

And a few others — including a property tax exemption for biomedical inventory and equipment from property taxes and one to eliminate Galveston County’s treasurer position, were passing by only slim margins.

The most definitive support went to Prop 4, the $18 billion property tax relief measure, which had 83% of the vote.

A more detailed version of this story can be found at The Texas Tribune. Tarrant County election results can be found on the county’s elections website.