Tarrant County offered free rides to the polls and voters hopped on board

By FWBP Staff
bus by courthouse courtesy Trinity Metro

In a year of record voter turnout, there were more than 5,800 trips to the polls under a program funded by Tarrant County.
The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved a partnership with transportation services in Tarrant County to pay for customer trips to voting locations.

A total of 5,562 trips were on Trinity Metro’s bus routes, plus another 24 on the agency’s ACCESS paratransit and ZIPZONE, Arlington’s Via and Handitran had a total of 182 trips, Northeast Transportation Services (NETS), had 56 trips and Tarrant County Transportation Services (TCTS) had 16, the county said in a news release.

“We wanted to do everything we could to encourage Tarrant County residents to get out and vote,” said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley. “I am pleased to see that so many people took advantage of Tarrant County’s offer of a free ride to the polls.”

Bob Baulsir, president and CEO of Trinity Metro, applauded the partnership for the successful program.
“Voting is such an important right, and we really appreciate the Tarrant County Commissioners for providing the funding for these free rides,” Baulsir said.

