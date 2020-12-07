63 F
Fort Worth
Monday, December 7, 2020
Search
Government Texas officials disagree on whether wild animal killed man
Government

Texas officials disagree on whether wild animal killed man

By AP News
yellow and black road sign
Photo by annie pm on Unsplash

Other News

Banking

Higginbotham adds Florida broker

FWBP Staff -
Higginbotham, the 21st largest independent insurance firm in the U.S., and McMahon & Hadder Insurance, an independent insurance broker in Pensacola, Florida, have merged...
Read more
Entertainment

The Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, is sold

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER Associated Press Writer NEW YORK (AP) — To many music lovers, Bob Dylan's songbook is priceless. Well, now he's put a price...
Read more
Government

Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic

AP News -
By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. servicemen and women and National Park Service officials gathered at Pearl Harbor on Monday to remember...
Read more
Commerical

Park Row Logistics Center sold

FWBP Staff -
JLL Capital Markets announced Dec. 7 it has closed the sale of Park Row Logistics Center, a new, 155,425-square-foot state-of-the-art industrial warehouse in the Dallas-area community...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


LIPAN, Texas (AP) — Texas wildlife officials on Sunday said there was no evidence that a mountain lion or any wild animal killed a 28-year-old man, disputing a medical examiner’s preliminary finding in the case.

“It appears we have two conflicting reports from two agencies that are experts in their field,” the Hood County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday posted on Facebook.
The sheriff’s office said it will wait for the final autopsy report but that, for now, it’s standing by the preliminary finding from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, which ruled out a suicide and a homicide. The sheriff’s office had said earlier that the autopsy’s preliminary findings said Christopher Allen Whiteley died from a wild animal attack, possibly by a mountain lion.
The sheriff’s office said its investigation is continuing and that investigators are gathering pictures and statements from locals who have seen and captured on film images of mountain lions.
The sheriff’s office had said deputies found Whiteley’s body on Thursday, a day after he went missing near Lipan, located 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a Sunday afternoon statement that its experts had inspected the scene and didn’t find any evidence of a mountain lion attack at the location.

“None of the evidence reviewed by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department indicates a predatory attack by a mountain lion or other wild animal,” TPWD spokeswoman Megan Radke said in an email.

TPWD said that a U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services biologist also came to the same conclusion as its staff.
TPWD notes that fatal mountain attacks on people are extremely rare, and that over the past 100 years, there have been fewer than 30 people killed by mountain lions across the U.S. TPWD said it has no records of a confirmed fatal attack on a person by a mountain lion in Texas, and no confirmed records of a mountain lion from Hood County.

Though confirmed mountain lion sightings are rare in North Texas, TPWD on Tuesday said its biologists had verified a sighting on private property in the suburban Dallas city of Rowlett, which is more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from where Whiteley was killed.
The state wildlife officials said Sunday that the confirmed sighting in Rowlett is considered unrelated to Whiteley’s death.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleReaves’ 32 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists lead Oklahoma over TCU
Next articleSurvey: Business economists see full recovery before 2022

Latest News

Government

Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic

AP News -
By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. servicemen and women and National Park Service officials gathered at Pearl Harbor on Monday to remember...
Read more
Education

Abbott appoints Perry to Early Childhood Advisory Committee

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Stephanie Perry to the Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025....
Read more
Government

Senator says Trump, McConnell likely to back COVID-19 relief

AP News -
By HOPE YEN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposed COVID-19 relief bill is expected to get backing from President Donald Trump and Senate Majority...
Read more
Government

Texas food banks may be less equipped to help hungry households in the new year

Juan Pablo Garnham -
Food banks across Texas are projecting food shortages in coming months due to the end of three key federal and state programs that have...
Read more
Government

Trump ratchets up pace of executions before Biden inaugural

By MICHAEL TARM and MICHAEL BALSAMO -
CHICAGO (AP) — As Donald Trump’s presidency winds down, his administration is ratcheting up the pace of federal executions despite a surge of coronavirus...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101