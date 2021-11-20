Weatherford veterinarian appointed to Texas Animal Health Commission

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Alecysa “Ali” Broyles, D.V.M. and Benjamin Turner, Ph.D. and reappointed Kenneth “Ken” Jordan and Coleman Locke to the Texas Animal Health Commission for terms set to expire September 6, 2027. The commission works to protect and enhance the health of animal populations across the state.

Alecysa “Ali” Broyles, D.V.M. of Weatherford is an Associate Equine Surgeon at Equine Sports Medicine & Surgery. She is a member of the American Association of Equine Practitioners, American College of Veterinary Surgeons, American Veterinary Medical Association, Texas Veterinary Medical Association, Texas Thoroughbred Association, and North American Association of Racetrack Veterinarians. Broyles received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Middle Tennessee State University and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University.

Benjamin Turner, Ph.D. of Kingsville is an Associate Professor of Natural Resource Management at Texas A&M University – Kingsville. He is a member of the Society for Range Management, System Dynamics Society, and the Soil and Water Conservation Society. Turner received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Cum Laude graduate, from Sam Houston State University, Master of Science in Agribusiness from Texas A&M University – Kingsville, and Doctor of Philosophy in Biological Sciences and Natural Resource Management from South Dakota State University.

Kenneth “Ken” Jordan of San Saba is the Owner and Operator of K Jordan Cattle Auctions and is the Mayor of San Saba. He is a member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Livestock Marketing Council, National Finance Credit Corporation of Texas, and San Saba Chamber of Commerce. Jordan received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Texas A&M University.

Coleman Locke of Wharton is President of his family’s ranching business, J.D. Hudgins, Inc. He is an honorary director of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, lifetime committeeman of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and a past director of the Federation of State Beef Councils. Additionally, he is a past president and lifetime director of the American Brahman Breeders Association and Texas Brahman Association and past chairman of the Texas Beef Council and the Beef Promotion and Research Council of Texas. Locke received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Abilene Christian University.