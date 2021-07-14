Thursday, July 15, 2021
What’s left to do on the three Panther Island bridges?

City of Fort Worth
1 min read

Published on July 14, 2021

Two of the signature V-pier Panther Island bridges are now open to vehicular traffic, with the third scheduled to open within the next month. If are you wondering “What’s left?” for the three TxDOT bridges, check out the list of final projects remaining for each bridge:

White Settlement Road Bridge (open to traffic)

  • Stain the bridge and retailing walls.
  • Construct retaining walls cleanout aprons.

North Main Street Bridge (open to traffic)

  • Rub and patch overhang and the V-piers.
  • Remove miscellaneous detour pavement.
  • Construct abutment parapet walls (retaining walls).
  • Ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m. July 17. The public is invited.

Henderson Street Bridge

  • Rub and patch traffic rail.
  • Install pedestrian handrail and LED lighting.
  • Groove deck pavement.
  • Rub and patch overhang and V-piers.
  • Install bridge illumination and V-pier LED lighting.
  • Install electrical service.
  • Construct and saw bridge approach sidewalk.
  • Open the bridge to traffic.

The three bridges are part of a $1.17 billion project to create Panther Island by cutting a bypass between the two forks of the Trinity River as a way to control river flooding.

Photo: The bridges will be equipped with LED lighting.

City of Fort Worth

