Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Saturday

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday, Oct. 24 reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two men in their 70s from Arlington and unincorporated Tarrant County, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 60s and a man from Grapevine in his 40s. All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 717 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 50,716 people have recovered.