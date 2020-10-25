55.6 F
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Saturday
Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Saturday

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday, Oct. 24 reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two men in their 70s from Arlington and unincorporated Tarrant County,  a woman from North Richland Hills in her 60s and a man from Grapevine in his 40s. All had underlying health conditions.
 
Tarrant County now has 717 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 50,716 people have recovered.

