Tarrant County reports 11 COVID-19 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday, May 27 reported 11 COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 80s, a man in his 60s, two women in their 70s, and two women in their 80s, all from Fort Worth; a man in his 80s from Arlington, a woman in her 80s and a man over 90, both from Keller, a man in his 70s from Mansfield and a woman in her 90s from White Settlement. All but one had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 155 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 2,010 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Tuesday announced 22 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,255 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 15 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.