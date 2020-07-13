92 F
Getting your blood pressure checked regularly can go a long way toward protecting you from kidney disease.

The North Texas Mayors Council are hosint a blood from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.

Make an appointment to donate at one of three locations:

  • Fort Worth City Hall, 200 Texas St.
  • Irving City Hall, 825 W. Irving Blvd.
  • Richardson City Hall, 411 W. Arapaho Road.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and a reduction in donations, blood supply levels are at a critical low. As a thank-you from Carter Blood Care, donors will receive a Texas Rangers baseball cap.

The event is sponsored by the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the North Texas Commission and Carter Blood Care.

