The North Texas Mayors Council are hosint a blood from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.

Make an appointment to donate at one of three locations:

Fort Worth City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Irving City Hall, 825 W. Irving Blvd.

Richardson City Hall, 411 W. Arapaho Road.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and a reduction in donations, blood supply levels are at a critical low. As a thank-you from Carter Blood Care, donors will receive a Texas Rangers baseball cap.

The event is sponsored by the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the North Texas Commission and Carter Blood Care.