93.4 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 9 COVID deaths on Thursday

By FWBP Staff

Coronavirus 

Other News

Aviation

Southwest tightens face-mask rule, Delta steps up testing

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer DALLAS (AP) — Delta Air Lines will provide at-home coronavirus tests for some...
Read more
News

White House drops payroll tax cut as GOP unveils virus aid

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR AP Congressional Correspondent WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has dropped a bid...
Read more
Health Care

Texas hits new high in daily COVID-19 death count, at 197

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported a new daily high number of deaths Wednesday from the illness caused by the new coronavirus,...
Read more
News

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

AP News -
By MATT SEDENSKY AP National Writer PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The global tally of people infected with the coronavirus neared...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health on July 23 reported nine COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 40s from Euless, a man in his 70s from Arlington, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 60s, all from Fort Worth, and a man in his 80s from Grand Prairie. All but one had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 319 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 11,710 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Wednesday announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 46 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.  The death reported today is a male in his 70s who was a resident of Denton, Texas. 

Previous articleFed Report: Shale production lowered oil prices substantially
Next articleAmber Heard says she ‘did not want to expose’ Johnny Depp
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Aviation

Southwest tightens face-mask rule, Delta steps up testing

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer DALLAS (AP) — Delta Air Lines will provide at-home coronavirus tests for some...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County puts emphasis on masks with campaign

Robert Francis -
There’s a mask ordinance in place and Gov. Greg Abbott has warned that if the spread of the COVID-19 virus doesn’t slow,...
Read more
Government

White House scrambles on nursing homes as COVID-19 surges

AP News -
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Fearing another grim wave of nursing home deaths as COVID-19 cases rebound, President Donald Trump...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County records West Nile virus death

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported the first West Nile virus death of the 2020 season. The death is also the first human...
Read more
Health Care

Texas hits new high in daily COVID-19 death count, at 197

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported a new daily high number of deaths Wednesday from the illness caused by the new coronavirus,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX