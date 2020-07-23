Tarrant County reports 9 COVID deaths on Thursday

Tarrant County Public Health on July 23 reported nine COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 40s from Euless, a man in his 70s from Arlington, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 60s, all from Fort Worth, and a man in his 80s from Grand Prairie. All but one had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 319 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 11,710 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Wednesday announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 46 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The death reported today is a male in his 70s who was a resident of Denton, Texas.