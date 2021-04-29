Abbott appoints 3 to Chiropractic board, one from Fort Worth

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Sarah Abraham and reappointed Nicholas “Nick” Baucum, D.C. and Mark R. Bronson, D.C. to the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners for terms set to expire February 1, 2027. The board is responsible for regulating the practice of chiropractic.

Bronson, D.C. of Fort Worth is a Chiropractor and Owner of the Bronson Clinic, a four-generation Texas healthcare facility. He is a member of the American Chiropractic Association, Texas Chiropractic Association, and Texas Council of Chiropractic Orthopedists. He is a supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and Rotary International, and serves as a volunteer educational affiliate with Texas Christian University for student internships and clinical experiences. Bronson received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin, a Doctor of Chiropractic from Texas Chiropractic College, and a Certification in Chiropractic Orthopedics from Parker University.

Abraham of Sugar Land is the Vice President of Transtar A/C Supply. She is a member of the Child Advocates of Fort Bend and president of the Hunter Wood Municipal Utility District. She is a previous gubernatorial appointee to the State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors. Abraham received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Houston.

Baucum, D.C. of Corpus Christi is a Chiropractor and Owner of Armadillo Sport Chiropractic. He is an Eagle Scout and former volunteer for Marathon Kids. Baucum received a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from The University of Texas at Austin and a Doctor of Chiropractic from Parker University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation