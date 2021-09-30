Alcon honored with FutureEdge 50 Award

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), a global leader in eye care, has been recognized as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Award from International Data Group (IDG). This prestigious award is bestowed on organizations for pushing the edge with innovative technologies to advance their business for the future, Alcon said in a news release.

The FutureEdge 50 Award recognizes ForeSight – a proprietary, world-class enterprise data and analytics platform developed by Alcon. The platform, which was scalable and secure in just 12 months, included several essential benefits to Alcon, including enabling the organization to separate its IT services from its former parent company as Alcon transitioned into an independent company.

“I am both thrilled and humbled to accept the FutureEdge 50 award on behalf of Alcon’s entire IT organization,” said Sue-Jean Lin, Alcon Senior Vice President, Chief Information and Transformation Officer. “In becoming an independent, standalone company, ForeSight was critical to ensuring a complete and on-time separation of our legacy global IT infrastructure. The platform enabled Alcon to realize time and cost savings – while also positioning the company as a data analytics industry leader.”

Alcon took an innovative approach with ForeSight by designing and rapidly building the platform in increments, rather than taking months to create a multi-year roadmap. This agile approach enabled Alcon to design, build and implement the first iteration of the fully functional data and analytics platform in only 67 days, the company said.

“This year’s class of FutureEdge winners demonstrated enormous innovation, creativity and resilience as they grappled to advance their businesses during a challenging 2020,” said Anne McCrory, Group VP, Customer Experience & Operations, IDG Communications Inc. and the FutureEdge 50 Awards chair. “We are honored to showcase their initiatives and recognize the teams that made them happen as they create a future edge for their organizations through technology.”

The FutureEdge 50 Award comes after an array of acknowledgments Alcon received this year, including the CIO of the Year ORBIE Award; Best Place to Work 2021 certification: Alcon U.S. and Alcon Malaysia; Top Employer 2021 certification: Europe; and, Top Employer 2021 certification: Alcon Brazil, Alcon France, Alcon Poland, Alcon Russia, Alcon Spain and Alcon Switzerland, among others.

Alcon accepted its award at the Future of Work Summit, held virtually on Sept. 22, 2021.