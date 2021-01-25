Alcon launches PRECISION1 for astigmatism contact lenses

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, announced the U.S. launch of PRECISION1® for Astigmatism, a daily disposable, silicone hydrogel (SiHy) contact lens designed for astigmatic patients.

“PRECISION1, with its cutting-edge SMARTSURFACE technology, has become the fastest-growing daily disposable contact lens brand in the U.S.,” said Sergio Duplan, President, Alcon North America. “We are thrilled to build on this momentum by introducing PRECISION1 for Astigmatism, Alcon’s first daily disposable, SiHy toric lens at a mainstream price. This innovation offers Eye Care Professionals a lens for more of their astigmatic patients to start in and stay in.”

Astigmatism is a common vision problem caused by an irregularly shaped cornea. This can cause images to blur or stretch out. Alcon estimates that toric lenses, which correct for astigmatism, represent 23% of the $9 billion global contact lens market.

As a result, there is a significant opportunity to attract new contact lens wearers and reduce lens dropouts. For example, studies show that 41% of patients are astigmatic, but only 10% wear toric contact lenses. Further, about 65% of contact lens dropouts have astigmatism.

PRECISION1 and PRECISION1 for Astigmatism are available in optical retailers/practices and online throughout the United States. Eye care professionals, with or without fit sets, will have access to order trial and revenue lenses directly from Alcon or an Alcon-authorized distributor.