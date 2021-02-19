Alcon Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength available in the U.S.

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC) has announced that Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength (olopatadine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution 0.7%) is now available in-store and online at U.S. retailers, following its 2020 approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for sale over-the-counter (OTC).

“The introduction of Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength brings a full 24 hours of eye allergy itch relief over the counter for millions of Americans with eye allergies,” said Sergio Duplan, president of Alcon North America. “We’re thrilled to provide access to the strongest concentration of olopatadine, previously the No. 1 doctor-prescribed eye allergy itch relief ingredient, to consumers in time for the spring allergy season.”

Approximately 66 million Americans (1 in 5) suffer from ocular allergies, but only 7 million use an over-the-counter allergy eye drop to relieve their symptoms

Since 2008, more than 40 million prescriptions were written for olopatadine, the active ingredient in Pataday.

Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength is now available in the U.S. in select stores and via online retailers, such as Amazon, Walgreens, CVS, Target and more. Widespread commercial availability will begin this month in all major drug, food and mass-market retailers.