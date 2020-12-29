Amazon expands major health care benefit to DFW employees

Amazon collaborated with national provider Crossover Health to locate convenient health centers in the communities where their fulfillment centers and operations facilities are located, starting in Las Colinas, the company said in a news release.



These Neighborhood Health Centers are designed to improve convenient access to care for Amazon workers by establishing health centers directly where associates live and work, with extended hours tailored for their work schedules.



The pilot of the Las Colinas location was so successful that Amazon recently launched four new Neighborhood Health Centers, which will now provide more than 20,000 DFW Amazon employees and their families better access to primary preventive care, the company said.



The new health centers are located in Fort Worth, Garland, Grapevine and Duncanville.



Amazon’s Neighborhood Health Centers are open to all Amazon employees including, full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees, plus their spouses and dependents.

The centers provide full-spectrum acute, chronic, and primary preventive care, including prescription medications, vaccinations, behavioral health services, physical therapy, chiropractic care, health coaching, and care navigation to specialty referral services, Amazon said in the announcement.



Virtual care options are also available, allowing employees to receive care at their convenience through video appointments or direct messaging with their providers.

The new Neighborhood Health Centers build on Amazon’s long-standing commitment to offer employees comprehensive and industry-leading benefits, beginning on day one.



The five DFW neighborhood Health Centers are located:

Duncanville: 215 W. Camp Wisdom Road, Ste. 11, Duncanville, TX 75116

Garland: 3630 N. Shiloh Road., Ste. 202, Garland, TX 75044

Grapevine: 1940 Enchanted Way, Ste. 101, Grapevine, TX 76051

Highcrest (Fort Worth): 4500 Mercantile, Ste. 204, Fort Worth, TX 76137

Las Colinas (Irving):