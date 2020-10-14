69.7 F
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Health Care

As bars start to re-open, Tarrant County public health director suggest schools may have to return to virtual learning

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

With COVID-19 rates increasing in Tarrant County and in area schools, the director of the Tarrant County Public Health Department says school districts should prepare to return to virtual learning.

Public Health Director Vinny Taneja made his statements during a report on the county’s COVID-19 key indicators during a meeting of the Tarrant County Commissioners Court. Teneja told the meeting that there are 1,148 COVID-19 cases among Tarrant County schools, a 33% increase from the week before.

On Monday, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced he was allowing bars to reopen to 50% capacity on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Whitley was given the authority to open bars by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week and said the decision to allow them to reopen was a tough one and that he could order them closed again at a moment’s notice if needed.

Whitley said he met with several bar owners and made it clear that bars that did not abide by the rules could see their license to operate pulled.

