73.4 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Health Care Law firm offers free estate plans for health care workers during pandemic
Health Care

Law firm offers free estate plans for health care workers during pandemic

By FWBP Staff
woman in gold dress holding sword figurine
Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

Other News

Government

UK’s ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies

AP News -
By DANICA KIRKA Associated PressLONDON (AP) — The British serial killer known as the "Yorkshire Ripper" died Friday, reviving unsettling memories of...
Read more
Government

AP sources: Texas AG’s affair tied to criminal allegations

AP News -
By JAKE BLEIBERG Associated PressDALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had an extramarital affair with a woman whom he later...
Read more
Entertainment

Man, 18, arrested in slaying of actor Eddie Hassell in Grand Prairie

AP News -
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell during...
Read more
Transportation

Ride-hailing, delivery giants win fight against labor law

AP News -
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ and MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Business WritersOAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — App-based companies like Uber, Lyft and Doordash have dodged a...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Fort Worth attorney Erik Martin says he felt compelled to find a way for his law firm to join the effort to support frontline workers – doctors, nurses and first responders  –  during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The result? His law firm – Martin Lawyers PLLC – began offering free “Emergency Estate Plans” for frontline workers, which includes a last will and testament, medical power of attorney and physician’s directive at no charge.

As of mid-November, the law firm had completed over $20,000 in pro bono legal work under the program, and Martin said he anticipates that amount will increase. The firm initially offered the program just for the months of May and June, but has decided to extend the program through the end of 2020.
Martin says the response has been tremendous.

“We’ve been contacted by dozens of nurses and other medical professionals to draft their free estate plans. They put themselves in harm’s way every day to serve and protect our communities, so the opportunity to give back to these frontline workers was an honor and a privilege, and something I jumped at immediately,” he said in a news release.

“The payoff is seeing the look of relief on their faces when it’s all said and done. That sense of accomplishment and knowing that their family would be protected if something happens to them is worth it by itself,” he said.

“Many of these doctors, nurses and other frontline workers have small children at home like I do, and being able to simply give them some peace of mind knowing that their affairs are in order should something happen to them is important to me as a lawyer, a father and a member of this community. We know they have our back and hopefully, through this small gesture, they know that we’ve got theirs,” he said.
Martin is the founder of Martin Lawyers PLLC (www.martinlawyers.com), an estate planning and elder law firm in Fort Worth.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleBritish Airways, American Airlines plan voluntary COVID-19 testing plan
Next articleTheo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs

Latest News

Health Care

British Airways, American Airlines plan voluntary COVID-19 testing plan

AP News -
By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press LONDON (AP) — British Airways said Tuesday that it will start testing passengers flying...
Read more
Business

Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry

AP News -
By JOSEPH PISANI and TOM MURPHY AP Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Now at Amazon.com: insulin and inhalers.
Read more
Business

Fort Worth company making noise in earphone cleaning market

Neetish Basnet -
What does a company that makes earwax removal kits do when they take note of the number of people searching for...
Read more
Government

2nd virus vaccine shows striking success in US tests

AP News -
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical WriterA second experimental COVID-19 vaccine — this one from Moderna Inc. — yielded extraordinarily strong early results...
Read more
Health Care

Texas surpasses 20,000 virus deaths, second highest in US

AP News -
By ACACIA CORONADO Report for America/ Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas surpassed 20,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday, as COVID-19 continues to...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101