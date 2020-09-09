The labor at delivery team at Andrews Women’s Hospital at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center-Fort Worth is no stranger to “baby booms,” having celebrated its most recent in June of 2019. But this one is unique.

In August, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team had its busiest month, welcoming 581 babies. The previous record was 553, the medical center said in a news release.

“Across Baylor Scott & White, our dedicated women’s health teams have delivered a million `first moments,’ and our role is to make each one of those moments as special as the family who is welcoming their newborn,” said Mike Sanborn, MS RPh, FACHE, president, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center-Fort Worth. “We are honored to have worked with so many families over the years, and it is our priority to exceed our patients’ expectations for safe, quality care when they choose to deliver at Andrews Women’s Hospital.”



An average of 19 abies per day were welcomed by the team in August, for a total of 297 boys, 284 girls, and 13 sets of multiples. Here are some key points about the recording-breaking month:

Most deliveries in a 24-hour period: 32

Most boys delivered in one day: 18

Most girls delivered in one day: 14

Most popular name for a boy: Eli and Carter (tied, at 4 each)

Most popular name for a girl: Isabella (6)



“Mothers and fathers are experiencing a range of emotions and new questions throughout their journey to the big day, so we’ve leveraged our experts to provide a trusted resource for families to prepare for their ideal birth experience and to support a safe pregnancy and delivery,” said James Herd, MD, the medical center’s chief medical officer.



Baylor Scott & White recently published numerous resources for soon-to-be or current parents, including a library of common questions and answers personalized to where each is on the path to parenthood, as well as a pregnancy planning checklist.

These resources can be accessed at:

http://bit.ly/BaylorBabies



Andrews Women’s Hospital is a complete healthcare destination designed specifically for women and delivers almost 6,000 babies annually – more than any other facility in Tarrant County and in the Baylor Scott & White Health System, the medical center said.