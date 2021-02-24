Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center-Fort Worth first in Tarrant County to earn Level IV maternal designation

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center-Fort Worth, a part of Baylor Scott & White Health, is the first hospital in Tarrant County designated as a Level IV maternal care center, the top designation from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the hospital said in a news release.

A Level IV designation is awarded to hospitals that provide the highest possible comprehensive care and underscores the facility’s ability to treat the most complex cases that present a high risk of maternal morbidity or mortality.

“Caring for mothers and babies is a tremendous honor and responsibility,” said April Bleich, M.D., medical director of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Baylor Scott & White-Fort Worth. “The highest level of care is only possible through the tireless dedication of the multidisciplinary staff who care for patients like they are family.”

Baylor Scott & White-Fort Worth’s Andrews Women’s Hospital is the only dedicated women’s hospital in Fort Worth and delivers more than 6,000 babies annually, more than any other facility in Tarrant County and across the Baylor Scott & White system. The hospital houses a Level III neonatal intensive care unit that offers the care needed for babies born before 32 weeks who weigh less than 1,500 grams, babies who are critically ill, and those who need breathing equipment to stay alive.

The hospital joins Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple on the list of Texas hospitals with the state’s highest level of designation, the news release said.

“We are honored to be the first in Tarrant County to achieve the Level IV maternal care designation by the State of Texas,” said Jay Herd, M.D., OB/GYN and chief medical officer of Baylor Scott & White-Fort Worth. “We could not have grown this program without the support of the Tarrant County medical community, and we are honored to be able to provide this level of care while sharing resources, training and best practices with other delivery sites across the region. Programs like these make a difference in people’s lives for a lifetime.”