Need to work off that pumpkin pie? Fort Worth Bike Sharing offers free rides

What better way to work off that Thanksgiving feast or keep the kids or guests busy than exploring Fort Worth on two wheels – for free! North Texas Healthy Communities (NTHC) and Fort Worth Bike Sharing are showing their gratitude to the community by offering free Bike Sharing bike rentals during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Free First Fri-YAY program normally provides free rides on the first Friday of every month but is adding two extra days in conjunction with Trinity Metro’s 40th Anniversary.

Here’s what to know:

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving), and Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Where: Free bike rentals are available from more than 60 Fort Worth Bike Sharing stations located around Fort Worth.

How: Riders can access the free Bike Share passes by using promo code 92020APP on the BCycle app when checking out a bike at participating Fort Worth Bike Sharing stations located around Fort Worth. Participating locations are cited on the station map on the Fort Worth Bike Sharing website. Bikes must be docked back in and checked out every two hours to avoid accruing extra charges. The freebie is also good on the electric-assisted bikes.

Why: Bicycle riding is a great form of exercise and socialization that can be enjoyed by avid cyclists and casual riders alike. The extended days give individuals the time to see Fort Worth from a bike rider’s perspective and a chance to burn off a few extra calories from Thanksgiving feasts.

Who: NTHC is an outreach arm of Texas Health Resources, the largest health care provider in North Texas. The free bicycle rentals are one of the ways NTHC supports living a healthy lifestyle that focuses on overall well-being.