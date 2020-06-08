Blood drive today at Park Place Dealerships

The continued blood shortage has spurred a second day of blood drives at Park Place Motorcars Fort Worth, the corporate office in Irving, Park Place Porsche Grapevine, and the Premier Collection in Dallas, the company said in a news release.

To donate in Fort Worth, visit Park Place Motorcars Fort Worth, 5601 Bryant Irvin Road, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.



The company said the pandemic’s impact on the blood supply has been profound and sudden. Blood drives were cancelled after businesses, school, universities and houses of worship shut down.



Giving blood is essential with or without the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood donors are the only way to provide for transfusions because blood cannot be manufactured.

As the state of Texas continues to reopen during COVID-19, hospitals are trying to resume a full capacity of medical and surgical services. Six hundred to 800 patients a day require transfusions.



Carter BloodCare relies on local blood donors to make appointments and walk-ins to blood donation centers and blood drives to make this possible, the company said.

Donors are screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure and hemoglobin.

Park Place Dealerships said it encourages more Dallas/Fort Worth companies to organize blood drives throughout the summer. Companies and the community can get more information or sign up to give blood at www.carterbloodcare.org