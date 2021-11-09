Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Fort Worth-based long-term care provider makes Midwest acquisitions

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
Caregiver Inc., a provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced Nov. 8 it has acquired four companies, continuing the company’s expansion in Indiana and Ohio.

“Caregiver is a different Long-Term Services and Supports provider – we are bringing LTSS services for people with disabilities into the twenty-first century by investing in our employees and investing in forward thinking technology,” said Mark Lashley, Chief Executive Officer, Caregiver. “Our investments are designed to greatly improve the quality of care to our vulnerable individuals.”

Fort Worth-based Caregiver closed on the following acquisitions since September 2021: Heartland Residential in Indiana; Opportunities To Succeed in Ohio; Concepts in Community Living in Ohio; and Hope Homes of Richland County in Ohio. These four acquisitions bring over approximately 200 individuals and 300 employees into the Caregiver family. These investments provide care for individuals through supported living sites, group homes, family supports and  adult day services.

“We continue to support our mission of providing high quality supports to our individuals and local communities while making strategic investments in this underserved yet critical area of care”, said Gary Nettis, Caregiver’s Chief Development Officer. “Each of these acquisitions have similar traits focused on a strong service core whereby we will leverage our resources and technologies to create unique opportunities for all.”

www.cg-idd.com 

