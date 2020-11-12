Huntsman Cancer Institute joins Caris Life Science’ Precision Oncology Alliance

60.5 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Caris Life Sciences has announced that Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah has joined Caris’ Precision Oncology Alliance, a collaborative network of leading cancer centers that work together to advance comprehensive cancer profiling and establish standards of care for molecular testing in oncology through research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes of patients with cancer.

HCI’s campus in Salt Lake City spans more than 1 million square feet of contiguous state-of-the-art cancer research and care space. Utilizing a team approach to cancer care, HCI has more than 200 research teams that study all aspects of cancer.
More genes for inherited cancers have been discovered at HCI than at any other cancer center in the world.
These include genes responsible for hereditary breast, ovarian, colon, head and neck cancers, and melanoma, Caris said in a news release.

HCI is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in the Mountain West, and serves the largest geographic region of all centers, covering Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming.

“Huntsman Cancer Institute is a nationally recognized cancer center, known for utilizing coordinated, transdisciplinary innovative research to achieve a shared and common goal – defeating cancer,” said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. “HCI’s focus on research in targeted therapies will amplify the POA’s goal to promote broad-based collaboration among our member institutions in precision oncology research to improve outcomes of all patients with cancer.”
“Huntsman Cancer Institute is laser focused on advancing understanding of the way cancer behaves, as these insights help us better understand how to prevent or treat this disease,” said Dr. Cornelia Ulrich, MS, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center at HCI. “Understanding the unique molecular characteristics of tumors is one way we can accelerate these efforts and advance the promise of precision medicine.”
The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes more than 40 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to Caris MAI (Molecular Artificial Intelligence) offerings, and establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology.
“Collaboration with nationally ranked cancer centers like the Huntsman Cancer Institute furthers new developments in cancer research that ultimately promote the discovery of more precise and better treatments for cancer patients at every member institution,” said Brian J. Brille, Vice Chairman of Caris Life Sciences.
www.CarisLifeSciences.com/collaboration

