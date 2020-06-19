Carter BloodCare and Park Place Dealerships team for blood drive

Carter BloodCare says the ability to provide blood to hospitals for urgent transfusion needs of patients has been in severe jeopardy, and recently teamed with Irving-based Park Place Dealerships for a blood drive that has potentially made the difference in 339 lives.

“The members at Park Place Dealerships are extremely generous with their time and resources, including their blood,” Dave Evans, Chief Marketing Officer for Park Place Dealerships, said in a news release. “We asked members if they would like to participate in this event and we had an overwhelming response. We were happy to know this event made the difference for people in need.”



Park Place Dealerships hosted the blood drive over two days at seven locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington and Plano with 114 donors and 113 units collected, equating to about 339 lives saved.



Park Place encourages more Dallas/Fort Worth companies to organize blood drives throughout the summer, especially during the period of critical need, the company said.

The pandemic’s impact on the blood supply has been profound and sudden. Blood drives were cancelled after businesses, school, universities and houses of worship shut down. Giving blood is essential with or without the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies and the community can get more information or sign up to give blood at www.carterbloodcare.org

www.parkplace.com

– FWBP Staff