Carter BloodCare partners with Justin Boots and Dickies Arena to host blood drive

Justin Boots Blood Drive supporting Carter BloodCare

Yellow Lot B at Dickies Arena

Saturday and Sunday, May 30 and 31 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.









Justin Boots is partnering with Dickies Arena to support Carter BloodCare, one of Texas’ largest blood centers, to host a blood drive later this month. The blood drive, which will occur May 30 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Dickies Arena’s Yellow Lot B, will help support Carter BloodCare this summer, which is typically a challenging time for the blood supply.

“Since 1925, Justin Boots has called Fort Worth home,” Taylor Morton, marketing manager at Justin Brands Inc., said in a news release.

“We’re asking those in good health to support their Fort Worth community by giving blood. While a lot of the world is on hold, the need for blood is ongoing. Blood donation is a great way to support our local hospitals, not just during this pandemic, but throughout the year,” Morton said.

“Carter BloodCare is privileged to have our name linked to a company that has set the highest standards for more than 100 years,” said Dr. Merlyn Sayers, president and CEO of Carter BloodCare. “Donors at the blood drive will know that they are helping patients in our community whose lives depend on transfusion. Justin’s commitment is legendary and this blood drive continues that Texas tradition.”

Donors are encouraged to sign up online before arriving, or by calling or texting (800) 366-2834. To arrive at Yellow Lot B at Dickies Arena, donors should turn onto Trail Drive from Montgomery Street or University Drive and enter the Yellow Lot at Gate 43. Signage will be in place to help direct traffic to the appropriate lot.

Carter BloodCare has also provided these tips to ensure a safe donation:

– Make and keep your appointment. (If you are not feeling healthy and well, please do not attend.)

In addition to the current social distancing guidelines provided by FDA and the CDC, we will also observe any social distancing guidelines established by our host partners:

– Effective May 25, all donors are required to wear masks at the blood drive.

– Ensure you remain at least six feet from other donors.

– Drink plenty of water before and after donating to ensure you are well hydrated and eat a good, healthy meal at least two hours before your donation.

– Before you arrive on the day of your appointment, fill out your donor questionnaire on your own mobile device/desktop with QuickScreen (https://qs.carterbloodcare.org/HOME/INDEX