Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders joins national practice





OneOncology, the national network of independent community oncologists, announced a new partnership with The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD) in North Texas as the oncology network expands its footprint in the southwest.

CCBD, which has treated patients since 1994, is a multi-disciplinary cancer center with 36 cancer specialists, including physicians practicing in medical oncology, radiation oncology, hematology, breast surgical oncology and gynecological oncology, OneOncology said in a news release.

CCBD remains an independent and privately-owned practice that will continue to serve patients in Fort Worth, Arlington, Weatherford, Burleson, Granbury, Mineral Wells and Stephenville.



CCBD’s oncologists are joined by 150 other healthcare professionals caring for patients. The cancer center treats more than 12,000 patients annually at nine locations in North Texas.



The practice’s 54,000-foot main campus is in Fort Worth.

“By joining the OneOncology partnership, CCBD is charting its own future by remaining independent and partnering with other practices across the country that offer cutting-edge advances in the delivery of cancer treatment, practice management, and support for growth and innovation,” said Ray D. Page, DO, PhD, FACOI, FASCO.

CCBD’s leadership in advancing value-based care as part of Medicare’s Oncology Care Model (OCM) complements the value-based care initiatives already underway at OneOncology, which includes research, implementation and education, the news release said.



The announcement said CCBD’s robust clinical trials program, led by Page, has been part of more than 250 critical clinical trials involving almost 100 experimental drugs, many which were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are today the standard of care.



“We’re excited to have CCBD join the OneOncology partnership,” said OneOncology Chief Executive Officer Jeff Patton, MD.

“Growing the OneOncology partnership in the Southwest, and particularly in Texas with the addition of CCBD, demonstrates the attractiveness of our model to physicians who want to remain independent and retain local decision-making authority, but understand that in order to thrive a practice requires economies of scale that a partnership like ours brings,” Patton said.

