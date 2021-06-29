Chamber honors health care leader with Halsey Award

Published on June 29, 2021

The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce recognized Barclay Berdan, CEO of Texas Health Resources, with the annual Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award at the Chamber’s 139th annual meeting at Dickies Arena.

The award, named after the late Susan Halsey, who served as chairman of the Chamber in 2013, honors leadership excellence in business in the Fort Worth metropolitan area. It recognizes presidents, principals or chief executive officers for devoting time and energy to strengthen and transform the organization they lead. The award was created to honor Halsey, a formidable Fort Worth attorney and businesswoman, who died in December 2014. She was the managing partner of Jackson Walker LLP.

Berdan was named CEO of Texas Health in September 2014, after serving as senior executive vice president and chief operating officer the previous two years. He is one of the longest serving CEOs of a major health care system in North Texas and is a nationally recognized and respected professional in the industry.

In a year filled with many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Berdan has been steadfast in leading the organization’s 24,000 employees. Under his leadership, Texas Health has engaged in collaborative partnerships to address emerging healthcare issues. He has been a champion of change, leading the transformation of Texas Health from a system focused on sick care to a health system focused on its mission of improving the health of the people in the communities it serves. He has put meeting the needs and preferences of consumers at the core of every aspect of the organization by offering affordable and personalized products and experiences.

Award nominees must demonstrate the ability to actively support advancement; create a vision and inspire others; establish a positive image for his or her business while leading it to higher levels of success; encourage innovation and risk-taking among employees; give back to the community, and mentor.

Photo: Barclay Berdan

