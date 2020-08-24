Sunday, Aug. 23 was Cline McMurry Day in Fort Worth.

If Cline’s name is familiar, it’s likely you’ve driven around southwest Fort Worth in the past few months, where signs saying “We Love You Cline to the Core” appear in several yards.

Cline and his family live in the Overton Park area and on Sunday he got a parade with the Fort Worth Police Mounted Patrol, Fort Worth Police and Fire departments, MedStar EMS, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the R.:L: Paschal High School band leading the parade. Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price stopped by as well.

Cline has been fighting Leukemia for several years.

“Cline — you represent Fort Worth. Tough as nails, with a can-do attitude and a smile that lights up a room. We are proud to welcome you home! Fort Worth loves you and we are praying for you,” Price said in her Twitter post.