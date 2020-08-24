81.3 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, August 23, 2020
Government Cline McMurry Day
Cline McMurry Day

By FWBP Staff
Cline McMurry and Mayor Betsy Price - from Mayor Price's Twitter page.

Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House

AP News -
By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump's most influential and longest serving advisers, announced Sunday...
Cline McMurry Day

FWBP Staff -
Sunday, Aug. 23 was Cline McMurry Day in Fort Worth. If Cline’s name is familiar, it’s likely you’ve driven...
Tarrant Couty reports 10 COVID deaths on Aug. 23

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported 10 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, Aug. 23 including three from July. All but three had underlying health...
Tarrant County reports 22 COVID deaths on Saturday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported 22 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, Aug. 22 including seven from July. All had underlying health conditions and...
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Sunday, Aug. 23 was Cline McMurry Day in Fort Worth.

If Cline’s name is familiar, it’s likely you’ve driven around southwest Fort Worth in the past few months, where signs saying “We Love You Cline to the Core” appear in several yards. 

Cline and his family live in the Overton Park area and on Sunday he got a parade with the Fort Worth Police Mounted Patrol, Fort Worth Police and Fire departments, MedStar EMS, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the R.:L: Paschal High School band leading the parade. Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price stopped by as well.

Cline has been fighting Leukemia for several years.

“Cline — you represent Fort Worth. Tough as nails, with a can-do attitude and a smile that lights up a room. We are proud to welcome you home! Fort Worth loves you and we are praying for you,” Price said in her Twitter post.

