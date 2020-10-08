College entrepreneurs donate 27,000 face masks to local nonprofits and small businesses

Frog Mask, a supply-chain company founded by Kinh Pham, a TCU sophomore and Fort Worth native, recently donated 10,000 face masks to Tarrant Area Food Bank. Amidst a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment, the company has donated nearly 30,000 masks since its establishment in June.



Pham established the company during quarantine in June, partnering with his friends Will Porter, Jay Trivedi, David Evans, and James Dowell to reach out and supply cities, colleges, health systems, and businesses with protective equipment.

They spent their summer pitching their products to clients and delivering the Frog Masks to local customers.



They launched www.frogmask.org in an effort to reach a retail audience and has encountered enormous success, shipping their product to 12 different states and selling over 100,000 Frog Masks, the company said in a news release.



Today, they continue to run the company while attending college full-time, delivering masks and speaking with clients in between their classes. They plan to donate a total of 30,000 masks by the end of October using the proceeds from their sales.