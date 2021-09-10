COVID-19 testing and vaccination schedule for the week of Sept. 13

Published on September 10, 2021

The City of Fort Worth continues to host COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics at convenient locations across the city. Most of the community sites are available for adults 18 years and older only. Parents of youth ages 12-17 should call 817-392-8478 to learn about additional options.

Vaccination sites

The vaccination clinic dates for the week of Sept. 13:

Monday, Sept. 13

Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W. Felix St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St., 9-11 a.m.

R.D. Evans Community Center, 3242 Lackland Road, 2-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Trinity Baptist Church, 620 Churchill Road, 9-11 a.m.

Iglesia Templo de Jerusalen, 2421 N.W. 18th St., 2-4 p.m.

First Street Mission Ministries, 801 W. First St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

La Gran Plaza (next to Dollar Tree), 4200 South Freeway, 9-11 a.m.

Beth Eden Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St., 2-4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W. Felix St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Ave., 9-11 a.m.

Heritage Church of Christ, 4201 Heritage Trace Parkway, 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Potter’s House of Fort Worth, 1270 Woodhaven Blvd., 10 a.m. to noon.

Register online for vaccinations.

Testing sites

Testing sites are hosted by the City of Fort Worth and are open to everyone. The city is partnering with Vault Health. Saliva tests will be administered at no cost, with or without insurance, and appointments are not needed. Stay in your vehicle and call or text a number that will be provided when you arrive. Avoid eating, drinking, smoking or chewing gum for one hour before the test. Test results will be available typically within one day.

Here are the locations, days and times:

Mondays

TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave., 8-5 p.m.

Tuesdays

FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11 a.m.

TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave., 8-5 p.m.

Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 2-5 p.m.

Wednesdays

Tanger Outlets, 15853 North Freeway, 8-11 a.m.

TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave., 8-5 p.m.

Beth Eden Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St., 2-5 p.m.

Thursdays

La Gran Plaza, 4200 South Freeway, 8-11 a.m.

TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave., 8-5 p.m.

Beth Eden Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St., 2-5 p.m.

Fridays

Christ Church Assembly of God, 5301 Altamesa Blvd., 8-11 a.m.

TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave., 8-5 p.m.

Heritage Church of Christ, 4201 Heritage Trace Parkway 2-5 p.m.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is easily found at many pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices and private contractor sites; these locations may request health insurance.

Learn about the Regional Infusion Center now open in Fort Worth.

To learn more, call 817-392-8478 or email the hotline.