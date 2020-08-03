COVID-19 testing in FW and Tarrant County

The City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County continue to expand COVID-19 testing for residents., the governments said in a news release.

Fort Worth’s emergency response volunteers will continue to staff two COVID testing sites, with a total of 900 appointments available each day.

Tests are being administered at:

J.P. Elder Middle School

709 N.W. 21st St.

8 a.m.-noon

Aug 4 – 7

Tests will be limited to 450 per day.

Dickies Arena’s Chevrolet Parking Garage

3464 Trail Drive

2 – 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 – 7

Tests will be limited to 450 per day.

City staff from Police, Fire and Code Compliance departments, along with certified city volunteers for emergency response, are staffing the sites and guiding patients through the self-administered saliva sample collection process.



Tests are offered at no cost to the public; however, insurance information is collected, where possible.



Test kits are provided through a partnership with the City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County Public Health. The primary contractor is Vault Health, and the laboratory analysis is performed by RUCDR Infinite Biologics, a division of Rutgers University.

Tests at both sites are available by online appointment. https://covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com

Residents who do not have access to a computer may call (817) 248-6299 to schedule an appointment.

Learn more about COVID-19 testing options in Fort Worth at http://www.fortworthtexas.gov/COVID-19/testing and in Tarrant County at http://www.tarrantcounty.com/covidtestinfo

To view updated testing numbers, visit http://access.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control—prevention/coronaviruas/covid-19-testing-in-tarrant-county.html

Several factors make COVID-19 testing important, starting first with the patient, and expanding from there to protect others in the community. Testing identifies whether or not someone has the virus, and helps rule out other possible health conditions that might share some of the same signs, symptoms or concerns, a news release said.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

– FWBP Staff