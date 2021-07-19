COVID-19 vaccination clinic schedule for the week of July 19

Published on July 19, 2021

The City of Fort Worth continues to host community vaccine clinics at convenient locations across the city. Most sites are available for adults 18 years and older only. Parents of youth ages 12-17 should call 817-392-8478 to learn about additional options.

Register online or use a smartphone to scan the QR code. The clinic dates for the week of July 19 are below:

Tuesday, July 20

Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St., 9-11 a.m.

R.D. Evans Community Center, 3242 Lackland Road, 2-4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Trinity Baptist Church, 620 Churchill Road, 9-11 a.m.

Iglesia Templo de Jerusalen, 2421 N.W. 18th St., 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

La Gran Plaza (next to Dollar Tree), 4200 South Freeway, 9-11 a.m.

Beth Eden Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St., 2-4 p.m.

Friday, July 23

Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Ave., 9-11 a.m.

Heritage Church of Christ, 4201 Heritage Trace Parkway, 2-4 p.m.

Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W. Felix St., is also available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

A pop-up clinic is available at First Street Methodist Mission, 801 W. First St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

Register online for the pop-up sites.

To learn more, call 817-392-8478 or email the hotline.