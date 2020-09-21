CVS adds 2,000 test sites nationally; 26 in North Texas

FWBP STAFF

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) said Sept. 17 it plans to add more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the country to support the company’s ongoing efforts to increase access to testing and help slow the spread of the virus.



The company said in a news release that it currently manages the largest number of independently run COVID-19 test sites in the country, and with these new locations the company expects to have more than 4,000 operating by mid-October.

The new locations will open in waves over the next several weeks and build on the company’s ability to support testing in 33 states and Washington, DC, beginning with the opening of more than 400 sites Sept. 18. Those openings included 50 in Texas.



Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. Patients register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12-15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.



When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff onsite. Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent located in the parking lot or, in very limited locations, to enter a CVS store. Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.

Currently, most test results from specimens collected at CVS test sites across the country will be available within two to three days.

New test sites added in North Texas:

Tarrant County

– CVS Pharmacy, 2051 Hall Johnson Road, Grapevine, 76051

– CVS Pharmacy, 2105 West Northwest Highway, Grapevine, 76051-3008



– CVS Pharmacy, 1100 Walnut Creek Drive, Mansfield, 76063

– CVS Pharmacy, 2882 Highway 157 N, Mansfield, 76063

– CVS Pharmacy, 5301 River Oaks Boulevard, River Oaks, 76114

– CVS Pharmacy, 1901 S.E. Green Oaks Boulevard, Arlington, 76006-2600

– CVS Pharmacy, 6320 Rufe Snow, North Richland Hills, 76180

– CVS Pharmacy, 5012 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, 76133

– CVS Pharmacy, 2603 West Berry Street, Fort Worth, 76109

Collin County

– CVS Pharmacy, 9075 Legacy Drive, Frisco, 75033

– CVS Pharmacy, 750 E FM 544, Murphy, 75094

– CVS Pharmacy, 10001 Custer Road, Plano, 75025

Dallas County

– CVS Pharmacy, 5050 South Lancaster Road, Dallas, 75216

– CVS Pharmacy, 1225 North Blue Grove Road, Lancaster, 75146

– CVS Pharmacy, 1372 Beltline Road, Garland, 75044

– CVS Pharmacy, 1902 Pleasant Valley Road, Garland, 75040

– CVS Pharmacy, 3601 North Beltline Road, Sunnyvale, 75182

– CVS Pharmacy, 3798 Forest Lane, Dallas, 75244

– CVS Pharmacy, 10306 Ferguson Road, Dallas, 75228

– CVS Pharmacy, 10003 Marsh Lane, Dallas, 75229

– CVS Pharmacy, 1305 West Beltline Road, DeSoto, 75115

Denton County

– CVS Pharmacy, 1496 FM 407, Lewisville, 75067

– CVS Pharmacy, 4205 N. Josey Lane, Carrollton, 75010

Johnson County

– CVS Pharmacy, 100 S.W. Wilshire Boulevard, Burleson, 76028

Rockwall County

– CVS Pharmacy, 1220 Horizon Road, Rockwall, 75032

Palo Pinto County

– CVS Pharmacy, 102 FM 1821, Mineral Wells, 76067