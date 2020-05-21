CVS Health Opens 44 new drive-thru test sites in Texas

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has announced the opening of 44 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Texas beginning Friday, May 22.

The company said the new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27. CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.



North Texas CVS stores in the announcement are:

CVS Pharmacy, 4100 State Highway 121, Carrollton, TX 75010

CVS Pharmacy, 825 South Crowley Road, Crowley, TX 76036

CVS Pharmacy, 3133 East Lemmon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

CVS Pharmacy, 3614 Camp Bowie, Fort Worth, TX 76107

CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Lebanon Road, Frisco, TX 75034

CVS Pharmacy, 5702 Lavon Drive, Garland, TX 75040

CVS Pharmacy, 4203 South Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

CVS Pharmacy, 3701 Ira E. Woods Avenue, Grapevine, TX 76092

CVS Pharmacy, 801 North Tarrant Parkway, Keller, TX 76248

CVS Pharmacy, 2200 Matlock Road, Mansfield, TX 76063

CVS Pharmacy, 1413 Oates Drive, Mesquite, TX 75043

CVS Pharmacy, 8995 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX 75070

CVS Pharmacy, 2100 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070

CVS Pharmacy, 2101 West Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, TX 75023

CVS Pharmacy, 605 West Campbell Road, Richardson, TX 75080

CVS Pharmacy, 1301 North Saginaw, Saginaw, TX 76179



“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO, CVS Health, said in the announcement. “Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness.”



Once fully operational, more than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.



The news release said self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at www.CVS.com beginning May 22 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

The company said testing will not take place inside any retail locations.

