FDA approves over-the-counter sale for Alcon allergy eye drops

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC) announced July 14 that Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength (olopatadine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution 0.7%), formerly prescribed as Pazeo, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for sale over-the-counter in the United States.

Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength is the first and only once daily eye allergy itch drop offering a full 24 hours of relief without a prescription, the company said in a news release.

Alcon said allergies are the sixth-leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S., generating approximately $2.7 billion in over-the-counter retail sales.

“Alcon is thrilled to bring another needed innovation to the millions of people in the U.S. who suffer from itchy allergy eyes,” said Sergio Duplan, Region President of North America at Alcon. “With Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength, eye allergy sufferers will get over-the-counter eye allergy itch relief that lasts a full 24 hours. We’re excited to bring more customer options to the Pataday product portfolio, which is already the number one eye allergy brand in the U.S. OTC market.”

This formulation joins Pataday Once Daily Relief (olopatadine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution 0.2%) and Pataday Twice Daily Relief (olopatadine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution 0.1%), which were approved for sale over-the-counter in February 2020.

The Pataday brand contains olopatadine, the #1 doctor prescribed active ingredient for eye allergy relief. Since 2008, over 40 million prescriptions have been written for olopatadine.

Alcon secured the rights to switch prescription products using the active ingredient olopatadine to over-the-counter as part of its separation from Novartis in April 2019.

Both Pataday Twice Daily Relief and Pataday Once Daily Relief are available now in all major food, drug and mass retailers nationally, the company said in the news release.

Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength will be available online beginning in September, ahead of national retail availability in February 2021.

In the meantime, patients should speak with their doctor or pharmacy regarding existing prescription refills.

More information: www.Pataday24hour.com

– FWBP Staff