Thursday, September 10, 2020
Five COVID deaths reported in Tarrant County on Thursday
Five COVID deaths reported in Tarrant County on Thursday

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health reported five COVID-19 deaths on Sept. 10. The deceased include a man from Arlington in his 90s, a woman from Grapevine in her 80s, a woman from Mansfield in her 70s, and two men from Fort Worth in their 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 591 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 38,491 people have recovered. Earlier this month an individual was reported to be from Haslet, that individuals address now indicates that they lived in Collin County.

