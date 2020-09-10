Five COVID deaths reported in Tarrant County on Thursday

Tarrant County Public Health reported five COVID-19 deaths on Sept. 10. The deceased include a man from Arlington in his 90s, a woman from Grapevine in her 80s, a woman from Mansfield in her 70s, and two men from Fort Worth in their 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 591 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 38,491 people have recovered. Earlier this month an individual was reported to be from Haslet, that individuals address now indicates that they lived in Collin County.