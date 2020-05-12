Five more COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reported five more COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 50s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s, all from Fort Worth, a man in his 50s and a man in his 80s, both from Arlington. All but one had underlying health conditions. The county reported 65 new cases Tuesday.



Tarrant County now has 109 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 809 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday announced 24 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 946 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing 18 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.