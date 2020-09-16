Floyd serving 3rd term on TMA board

Gary Floyd

Gary W. Floyd, MD, a Keller pediatrician, was reelected to serve a third term on the Texas Medical Association (TMA) Board of Trustees, the association’s governing body.



“I am both humbled and honored to be reelected to continue to serve the TMA on the Board of Trustees,” Floyd said. “I truly appreciate the confidence shown by the House of Delegates in reelecting me and I am committed to keeping our focus on what’s best for our patients and our practices.”



Floyd’s leadership in TMA spans many years. As a TMA trustee, he chairs the board and the board’s Investment Committee. He is a former member of TMA’s Council on Constitution and Bylaws; TMA’s Select Committee on Medicaid, CHIP, and the Uninsured; and he chaired the TMA Council on Legislation. Floyd also is a member of the Patron Club of TEXPAC, TMA’s political action committee.



Floyd also is vice chair of the Texas Delegation to the American Medical Association (AMA), where he serves on the Council on Legislation, and on the AMPAC Capitol Club of AMA’s political action committee.



Floyd is a member and past president of both the Tarrant County Medical Society and the Texas Pediatric Society. He also has chaired the MedStar Ambulance System’s Emergency Physicians Advisory Board, which provides medical insight for emergency and non-emergency EMS responses within Tarrant County.