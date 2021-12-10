Saturday, December 11, 2021
70.5 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBanking

Former hospital CEO joins Fort Worth-based health care M&A advisory firm

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
J. Blake Peart, RRT, Managing Director

Fort Worth-based VERTESS, a leading health care mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, has added J. Blake Peart, a former hospital and Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) CEO, has joined the company as a Managing Director. Blake began his career as a clinician / Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) before moving into several administrative and executive positions with numerous high-profile healthcare organizations.

Blake has an extensive and diverse career in health care. In the past ten years, he has served as CEO for multiple hospitals of Fortune 500 companies and CEO for several large Ambulatory Surgery Centers. In addition, he has played a critical role in several M+A transactions, experiencing the entire M+A process from start to finish focusing primarily on private equity transactions. Blake’s history as both a CEO and clinician provides him a unique perspective based on years of experience and empathy when working with business owners seeking M+A advice.

At VERTESS, Blake will provide M+A and consulting services primarily to Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Physician Practices, and independent hospital business markets, where he brings a level of expertise and depth of understanding rarely found in the healthcare M+A field.

“As someone who has walked in their shoes, I have chosen this path to support healthcare business owners who select the M+A direction,” Blake stated. “I know that every transaction is unique and must be tailored to a seller’s need in order to get the best deal. I am committed to providing a positive experience throughout the entire process. VERTESS and I are completely aligned in our goals and dedication to supporting our clients.”

Brad Smith, VERTESS Managing Director/Partner, said, “We are honored to have Blake join our team. His far-reaching and respected career in healthcare provides him an advantage few in the healthcare M+A world can claim.”

Previous articleFinland picks Lockheed Martin F-35A in $11bln defense deal
Next articleHistoric Fort Worth church set for new life as mixed-income housing community
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Fort Worth Business Press Logo
This advertisement will close in
00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
seconds..
Click here to continue to Fort Worth Business Press

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate