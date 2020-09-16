Fort Worth-area physicans in TMA leadership positions

Twelve Fort Worth-area physicians have begun terms of service in Texas Medical Association (TMA) leadership positions, while caring for patients and managing medicine’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TMA’s House of Delegates policymaking body met virtually Sept. 12 to ratify the last of this year’s TMA elections and appointments. The pandemic forced TMA to alter its governance and meeting processes. Physician leaders have used virtual meetings and special governance provisions this year to elect or appoint physicians and medical students to one or more of TMA’s 25 boards, councils, and committees.

The physicians are responsible for studying health care-related issues and making recommendations on important health care policy affecting Texas patients and their physicians.

TMA also elected physicians to represent Texas doctors in the American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates, and selected members of TMA’s Board of Councilors.

Except where noted, all the physicians are members of the Tarrant County Medical Society.

Colleyville

Jeffrey M. Bullard, MD, family physician in practice for 24 years; appointed chair of TMA’s Committee on Medical Home and Primary Care.

Fort Worth

David P. Brigati, MD, orthopedic surgeon in practice for three years; elected to TMA’s Council on Health Care Quality.

Shanna M. Combs, MD, obstetrician-gynecologist in practice for eight years; elected alternate delegate on the Texas Delegation to the AMA House of Delegates, and reappointed consultant to TMA’s Committee on Reproductive, Women’s, and Perinatal Health.

Cheryl L. Hurd, MD, psychiatrist in practice for 18 years; appointed consultant to TMA’s Committee on Physician Health and Wellness.

Aaleya F. Koreishi, MD, ophthalmologist in practice for 12 years; elected to TMA’s Council on Practice Management Services.

G. Sealy Massingill, MD, obstetrician-gynecologist in practice for 31 years; reappointed consultant to TMA’s Committee on Reproductive, Women’s, and Perinatal Health.

Heather Shipman Owen, MD, emergency physician in practice for 13 years; reappointed to TMA’s Committee on Emergency Medical Services. Shipman Owen is a member of the Dallas County Medical Society.

Stuart C. Pickell, MD, pediatric internist in practice for 20 years; reappointed consultant to TMA’s Council on Health Service Organizations, and reappointed consultant to TMA’s Committee on Health Information Technology.

Mark M. Shelton, MD, pediatric infectious diseases specialist in practice for 33 years; reappointed to TMA’s Committee on Infectious Diseases.

Johnathan D. Warminski, MD, ophthalmologist in practice for eight years; reelected to TMA’s Council on Practice Management Services.

Michael E. Wimmer, MD, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist in practice for 28 years; reappointed to TMA’s Committee on Physician Distribution and Health Care Access.

Keller

Gregory M. Fuller, MD, family physician in practice for 30 years; reelected to TMA’s Council on Socioeconomics.

TMA is the largest state medical society in the nation, representing more than 53,000 physician and medical student members. It is located in Austin and has 110 component county medical societies around the state. TMA’s key objective since 1853 is to improve the health of all Texans.