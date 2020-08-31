Fort Worth-based long-term care provider enters 5th state with Georgia acquisition

Caregiver Inc., a provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced Aug. 31 that it has acquired Soto ALG.

The purchase Caregiver’s 17th acquisition since 2015 and expansion into a fifth state. Fort Worth-based Caregiver has operations in Texas, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio and now, Georgia. The company employs approximately 4,200 employees and serves more than 2,500 individuals.

“As part of our strategic plan to grow Caregiver to provide quality services for more individuals with disabilities in communities across the U.S., we are partnering with reputable service providers who share our same goals and ideals,” said Mark Lashley, the chief executive officer of Caregiver. “Soto ALG has maintained a focus on providing excellent care, adopting leading edge technology, and treating employees with fairness and respect. We’re excited to welcome them to the Caregiver family.”

Allan Soto is the founder and operator of Soto ALG, which he started more than 13 years ago with a single group home. Soto’s vision was to build a leading service delivery model to support individuals diagnosed with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in Savannah and Augusta.

“Over the years, we have developed a strong culture where people are proud to work here and to serve individuals in our communities,” said Soto. “As the business has evolved, I decided it was time to find a partner that could support our growth and legacy while maintaining our principles and focus on quality services. I believe Caregiver is that partner for today and beyond.”

Soto ALG employs 200 full-time employees and contractors to support approximately 200 individuals with services that include group homes, supported living, day habilitation, and shared living. Caregiver completed the acquisition on Aug. 19.

www.cg-idd.com

