Fort Worth clinic, CVS partner to offer COVID-19 tests

Mercy Clinic on June 8 announced it has launched rapid COVID-19 testing, together with CVS Health at its South Fort Worth clinic.

Licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic, the retail medical clinic of CVS Health, and CVS Pharmacy colleagues will staff the testing operation.

“The heart of the mission of Mercy Clinic is to provide compassionate medical care to those in need,” said Peggy Leitch, executive director, Mercy Clinic. “This partnership with CVS Health allows our organization to make a significant contribution during a time when our community is facing great need.”

Testing at Mercy Clinic, located at 775 West Bowie Street in Fort Worth, will be open to the public by appointment at no cost. Patients will need to pre-register in advance by calling 817-840-3501 to schedule a same-day time slot for testing. A personal vehicle is not required and results will be provided on-the-spot. To be eligible for testing, patients will need to meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in addition to age guidelines.

“Working with partners like Mercy Clinic is an important part of our comprehensive strategy to increase access to COVID-19 testing,” said Dr. Garth Graham, vice president, Community Health and Impact, CVS Health. “This joint effort allows us to tap into the network of a trusted organization with strong community ties to further expand testing in areas of greatest need.”

The CVS Health Foundation, a charitable entity associated with CVS Health, has a longstanding relationship with the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics, providing more than $9 million over the last six years to help clinics nationwide, like Mercy Clinic, to increase access to care for underserved populations.

“Ramping up efficient testing operations and making them available in vulnerable communities is key to protecting the health of my constituents and ensuring a safe reopening of our economy,” said Congressman Marc Veasey (TX-33). “I applaud the efforts of Mercy Clinic and CVS Health who are stepping up by establishing these drive-thru testing sites that will help us mitigate the further spread of COVID-19 and save the lives of our fellow Texans.”

Mercy Clinic of Fort Worth is a community based medical and dental clinic, caring for uninsured individuals in the Fort Worth area since 2011. This service is staffed by volunteer medical providers, dentists, and a large group of health care professionals and community volunteers. All services are provided free of charge and funded by the donations of individuals and foundations.