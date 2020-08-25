Fort Worth Dentist receives prestigious fellowship

95 F
By FWBP Staff

The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) has announced  that Ryan Schmidgall, DDS, FAGD, of Aledo recently received the Fellowship Award, a prestigious credential that recognizes AGD member’s commitment to excellence in dental education. Schmidgall accepted this award along with 340 other recipients, the academy said in a news release.
The AGD Fellowship Award is presented to dentists looking to provide the highest quality of dental care by remaining current in their profession.
In order to receive this award, Schmidgall completed 500 hours of continuing dental education, passed a comprehensive written exam and fulfilled three years of continuing membership with the AGD.
“Only 6 percent of all dentists have achieved this designation, and we are proud to honor Dr. Schmidgall for his commitment and dedication to provide his patients with advanced and exceptional oral health care,: said AGD President Connie White, DDS, FAGD.
Schmidgall graduated from Texas A&M University Baylor College of Dentistry in 2016 and currently practices dentistry at Country Day Dental in Fort Worth. In addition to the AGD, Schmidgall is a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, Fort Worth District Dental Society and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.
Aside from his commitment to organized dentistry, Schmidgall enjoys serving at Watermark Community church alongside his wife, Michele, and two children, Luke, and Kate.
– FWBP Staff

