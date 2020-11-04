71.2 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Health Care Fort Worth honors TCOM for 50 years of service
Fort Worth honors TCOM for 50 years of service

By FWBP Staff
Dr. Frank Filipetto received the TCOM Proclamation from City Council and Mayor Betsy Price at Fort Worth City Hall on October 27, 2020.

The City of Fort Worth celebrated a half century of partnership with the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine recently (TCOM) with a proclamation honoring the medical school’s 50th anniversary.

Mayor Betsy Price recognized the impact the osteopathic medical school, one of six colleges now at the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, has had on improving health and wellbeing in the Fort Worth community.

“They have been in Fort Worth for a long time, as long as I have,” Price said, noting the school’s humble beginnings in a bowling alley on Camp Bowie Boulevard.

TCOM Dean Dr. Frank Filipetto thanked the mayor and City Council for the proclamation and the city’s continued partnership with the university to create solutions for a healthier community.

