Fort Worth is looking to expand neighborhood clinic opportunities

Published on May 06, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine supplies are increasing across the nation, and the City of Fort Worth is expanding the locations available locally. City officials are looking for opportunities to bring the vaccine clinics into neighborhoods so that it is easier for residents to get a vaccine.

The city is also looking for organizations to host a community vaccine clinic. In order to host a clinic, the location must meet certain minimum requirements:

Provide location with a large, indoor space (for example, a gymnasium, family life center, cafeteria or similar).

Preferably with a separate entrance and exit.

Seven-day advance notice.

50 or more people interested in receiving a vaccine.

Five six-foot tables.

30-plus chairs.

If you are interested, complete this form and staff will reach out to you to start a conversation, set up a site visit and answer questions.

The City of Fort Worth is now an independent vaccine provider and is eager to partner to provide turnkey, neighborhood clinics. To make an appointment at current and future City of Fort Worth sites, anyone 18 and up can register online or call 817-382-8478. Appointments are not required, but are recommended.

Vaccination facts to know:

All adults 18 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

No insurance or cash payment are required; the vaccine is offered at no cost.

Walkups are acceptable; staff can help you register onsite.

Free COVID-19 testing is available. View testing schedules.

In addition to the Fort Worth registration site, residents can register for Tarrant and Denton clinics.

Photo: Community groups are encouraged to host vaccination clinics to make vaccines available to more residents.

