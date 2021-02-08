Fort Worth ISD, Tarrant County partner on drive-thru vaccine clinics

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education will consider a plan on Tuesday that will allow Tarrant County to establish two drive-thru COVID vaccination clinics on Fort Worth ISD property.

One clinic will be in the parking lot adjacent to Billingsley Field House, just east of Farrington Field, on Lancaster Avenue. The second clinic will be set up in the parking lot of the Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center, just north of the Clark Stadium football stadium, at 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd.

“When Tarrant County officials asked us to help with clinic locations, we jumped at the chance, understanding that this is our community, too,” said Superintendent Kent Scribner. “We are also hoping to soon see teachers and others on the front line of education during this pandemic moved up to receive the COVID vaccination as soon as possible, as I recently requested of Governor Abbott.”

Under the agreement, Fort Worth ISD will provide the space and access to some of the district’s buildings onsite. Tarrant County, meanwhile, will provide for the operation of the clinics, vaccination delivery and safety and security.

The agreement is scheduled to be in effect through Sept. 30, 2021. Details about receiving vaccinations at these sites will be released soon.