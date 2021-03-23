Fort Worth M.D. school to discuss women’s health

Fort Worth M.D. School medical experts discuss the importance of women taking control of their reproductive health

Women experiencing pain during normal daily activities may not be aware that they could be experiencing problems with their reproductive health that could have serious consequences.

Fort Worth medical experts will discuss how women can take control of their overall health by knowing the signs of problems developing in their reproductive health during the next FWMD LIVE chat presented by TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine.

Joining for the discussion about women’s reproductive health will be School of Medicine faculty members April Bleich, M.D., department chair of OB-GYN; Kelly Pagidas, M.D., department chair of Medical Education; and Shanna Combs, M.D., assistant professor and OB-GYN Clerkship Director. Our guests will talk about the steps women can take to protect themselves from long-term reproductive health problems and live a healthier life.

The Facebook Live Chat is at 12:30 p.m. C.S.T. on Wednesday, March 24, on the medical school’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fwmdschool/live_videos/